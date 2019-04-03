|
Merrill Wayne Chambers, 87, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Cedarhurst Assisted Living of Blue Springs, MO.
He was born in Bloomington, IN on September 10, 1931 to Alma and Robert Chambers. Merrill attended Bloomington High School and graduated in 1950. He then joined the United States Navy in December 1950 where he served his country until September 1954. Merrill worked several jobs in the Bloomington area until he left in 1957 to attend Central Technical School in Kansas City, MO. While attending school he worked form Harmon Industries of Grain Valley, MO. Upon his graduation in 1959 he began working for the New York Central Railroad until 1972. Followed by a two-year stint with Western Cullen of Illinois before returning to work at Harmon Industries in Grain Valley where he enjoyed 30 + years of service before retiring in 2003. He enjoyed reading, fishing, and attending his children and grandchildren's ball games.
Merrill always considered the best decision he ever made was asking Carolyn Owen to marry him in 1963.They were married 56 years this February. They had two children, Zena Diana Hall (Danny) of Overland Park, KS and Travis Owen Chambers (Mary) of Grain Valley, MO; four grandchildren, Brian and Mark Taylor of Overland Park, KS, John "Jack" and Claudia Chambers of Grain Valley, MO; brother, John "Bud" Chambers (Wilma) of Bloomington, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the chapel, with full military honors following the service.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 3, 2019