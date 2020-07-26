Michael "Mike" Curtis Rector, 44, formerly of Independence Missouri, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.



Mike was born April 3, 1976, and he graduated from Truman High School in 1994. He attended both Longview Community College and Central Missouri State University, and later graduated from CMSU (now UCM) with a degree in photography. Mike was a sweet gentle soul, with an infectious smile and one-of-a-kind sense of humor. He loved cooking, fishing, music, and any type of sports. He was especially partial to both the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Kansas City Royals.



He leaves behind his sister, Beth Rector, Kansas City, Missouri, and his mother, Pam Rector, Little Elm Texas, along with many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Rob Rector, paternal grandparents Bill (Sr.) and Carol Rector, and maternal grandparents Frank and Rachel Reistad.



Following cremation, a celebration of Mike's life is currently being planned and will be held in the next few weeks.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Queen City Athletic Association, P.O. Box 142, Independence, MO 64051.



