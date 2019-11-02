|
Michael Dean "Mike" Barber, 64, Independence, MO passed away October 30, 2019.
Cremation with private inurnment at a later date. The family requests contributions to Independence Animal Services, 21001 MO-78, Independence, MO 64057.
Mike was born December 16, 1954 in Kansas City, MO and graduated from Van Horn High School in the Class of 1973. He served as an officer on the Independence Police Dept. for thirty-two years before he retired in 2008. He loved to bowl and once bowled a 300 game. He bowled in many leagues over the years at Sterling Lanes, Diamond Bowl and Blue Springs. He was a huge Royals fan and a member of the Elks Lodge in Blue Springs.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents George and Betty Barber.
He is survived by his wife Julie, of the home; daughter Heather Skouby and husband Derick, Bridgeton, MO; sisters Debbie Barber, Belton, MO: Joyce Pack and husband Paul, Kansas City, KS and was "Pawpaw" to grandchildren Hadley, Gwendolyn, Jensen and Eastlynn.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 2, 2019