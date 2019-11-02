The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Dean "Mike" Barber


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Michael Dean "Mike" Barber Obituary
Michael Dean "Mike" Barber, 64, Independence, MO passed away October 30, 2019.

Cremation with private inurnment at a later date. The family requests contributions to Independence Animal Services, 21001 MO-78, Independence, MO 64057.

Mike was born December 16, 1954 in Kansas City, MO and graduated from Van Horn High School in the Class of 1973. He served as an officer on the Independence Police Dept. for thirty-two years before he retired in 2008. He loved to bowl and once bowled a 300 game. He bowled in many leagues over the years at Sterling Lanes, Diamond Bowl and Blue Springs. He was a huge Royals fan and a member of the Elks Lodge in Blue Springs.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents George and Betty Barber.

He is survived by his wife Julie, of the home; daughter Heather Skouby and husband Derick, Bridgeton, MO; sisters Debbie Barber, Belton, MO: Joyce Pack and husband Paul, Kansas City, KS and was "Pawpaw" to grandchildren Hadley, Gwendolyn, Jensen and Eastlynn.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now