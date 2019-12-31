Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Michael Dean Drury Obituary
Michael Dean Drury, 62, of Blue Springs, Mo passed away December 30, 2019.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Meyers Blue Springs Chapel. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 2 at the chapel; the rosary will be said at 5 p.m. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Michael was a graduate of Archie High School in 1975, and Central Missouri State University in 1979. He married the love of his life, Debra Brookshire on August 21, 1981. Michael was a National Bank Examiner for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for over 30 years. He was blessed with 2 children, Mary and Alex, and known to be a loving husband, father, and grandpa.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Dean Drury, and mother-in-law, Mary Brookshire.

Survivors include his wife, Debra Drury, children, Mary and husband, Joshua Taggart, Alex Drury, mother, Carolyn Drury, father-in-law, Jarold Brookshire, sister, Robin, and husband, Michael Noe, brother-in-law, Jerry, and wife, Amy Brookshire, and 2 grandchildren, Eli and Nathan Taggart.

Memories of Michael and condolences may be left at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 31, 2019
