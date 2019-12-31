|
|
Michael Dean Drury, 62, of Blue Springs, Mo passed away December 30, 2019.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Meyers Blue Springs Chapel. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 2 at the chapel; the rosary will be said at 5 p.m. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Michael was a graduate of Archie High School in 1975, and Central Missouri State University in 1979. He married the love of his life, Debra Brookshire on August 21, 1981. Michael was a National Bank Examiner for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for over 30 years. He was blessed with 2 children, Mary and Alex, and known to be a loving husband, father, and grandpa.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Dean Drury, and mother-in-law, Mary Brookshire.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Drury, children, Mary and husband, Joshua Taggart, Alex Drury, mother, Carolyn Drury, father-in-law, Jarold Brookshire, sister, Robin, and husband, Michael Noe, brother-in-law, Jerry, and wife, Amy Brookshire, and 2 grandchildren, Eli and Nathan Taggart.
Memories of Michael and condolences may be left at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 31, 2019