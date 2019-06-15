Michael "Mike" E. Lear, 66, Independence, MO passed away June 11, 2019.



Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, June 21 at Speaks Suburban Chapel; cremation. Visitation will be 6–8 p.m., Thursday, June 20 at the chapel.



The family requests contributions to the Mid-America Chapter of Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, 6811 Shawnee Mission Pkwy #202, Mission, KS 66202.



Mike was born September 14, 1952 in Urbana, MO and attended Mizzou before graduating from CMSU with a B.S. in Accounting. He worked for the Jackson County government for over forty-four years and was the Assistant Director of Management Information Systems. He was always involved in his sons' activities and was a soccer and basketball coach. Recently, he was busy attending his grandchildren's games. He was a Past President of the Missouri Youth Soccer Association (M.Y.S.A.). He was a member of Sigma Pi fraternity. He loved trips to Disney World in Orlando, FL and had visited there many times.



Mike was preceded in death by his mother Georgetta Lawrence and half-brother Richard Harbison.



He is survived by his wife of forty-four years Kitty Lear, of the home; sons Michael Lear, Jr. and wife Sherry, Blue Springs, MO; Mark Lear and wife Amber; Chris Lear and wife Chelsea, all of Independence, MO; his father Bob Lear and wife Shirley, Lincoln, MO; sister Debbie Newman and husband Bill, Stover, MO; half-brother Rob Lear and wife Stephanie; half-sister Renea Peters and husband Chris, all of Lee's Summit, MO; half-brother Randy Harbison and wife Jeannie, Holden, MO; step-brother Bob Harbison and wife Kim, Slidell, LA and grandchildren Megan, Emilee, Brendan, Hayden, Attis, Phoebe and great-grandson Tucker.



