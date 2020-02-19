|
|
Michael Gene Butler, 62, a resident of Independence, MO passed away peacefully Monday, February 10, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO.
He was born June 23, 1957 in Astoria, OR to Gene and Janice (Thompson) Butler. Michael was united in marriage to Denise Anonsen on June 24, 2005 in Independence, MO. He and Denise owned White Truck Originals, a home design and renovation company. Michael was Christian by faith. Mike loved horses, antique cars and hot rods, carpentry and design and spending time with his grandkids. He was frequently spotted at estate sales in his '47 Ford pickup and cowboy hat.
Survived by his wife Denise Butler of Independence, MO; mother, Janice Butler (friend Ted Loulos); children, Ben Butler (Jeri Coleman) of Holt, MO, Abigail Donovan (Patrick) of Ocean Ridge, FL, Rachael Jackson (Brian) of Smithville, MO, Isaac Butler, Chris Butler (Michelle) of Odessa, MO, Rachel Glidewell (John) of Lenexa, KS, Dawn Parkinson (Alex Bove`) of Raytown, MO, Layne Anonsen (Max Bethel) of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren, Kade and Coleman Butler, Leilani, Nathaniel, and Parker Donovan, Blake and Bodee Jackson, Emma Glidewell, Dominic and Zane Bove`, Emery Bethel; sister, Jan Tombleson (Jerry) of Brookfield, MO.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Gene Butler; son, Lucas Butler.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Maywood Baptist Church, 10505 E. Winner Rd, Independence, MO.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to (lls.org) or The Maywood Baptist Church Building Fund in Independence, MO.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Michael and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020