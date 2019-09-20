|
Mike Thompson, 69, of Sibley, MO passed away September 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with Leukemia (AML). Mike never lost his optimism and sense of humor throughout his long illness, even to the last days of life.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Six Mile Baptist Church, funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. Burial with full Military Honors will take place in Six Mile Baptist Cemetery.
Mike was born on June 13, 1950, one of three children born to Ralph and Freddie (Starkey) Thompson. His earliest years were spent in Ft. Worth, TX until the family relocated to the Independence, MO area. Mike graduated from Fort Osage High School in 1968. In 1969 Mike married the love of his life, Janet Bowling. To this union 3 daughters were born. He proudly served his country in the US Army. After returning home Mike completed his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science. Mike along with his wife Janet were members of the Six Mile Baptist Church for over 40 years. He was employed with Business Men's Assurance (BMA) for over 34 years. He then joined Lake City where he remained for the next 8 years. Mike enjoyed many outdoor activities including gardening, hunting and even cutting firewood. He was an avid woodworker and lovingly built things for his family. He valued his time with his grandchildren more than anything else. Mike was greatly loved and will be forever missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include: his wife of 50 years, Janet Thompson; daughter Jennifer Wintz and her husband Tony; daughter Sarah Parsons and her husband Eric; daughter Kara Thompson and her partner Nick Hefter; grandchildren Josh, Lilly, Genny, Connor, Oliver, Mara, Nori, Ronin and Kalvin; sister Nancy Burns; special nephews Michael and Terence Burns; extended family and many friends.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Thompson and niece Brandi Thompson.
Mike and his family are thankful for the care and compassion of the Medical Staff at KU Medical Center. Donations may be made to the Stem Cell Transplant Therapy Center c/o of KU Medical Center 3901 Rainbow Blvd, KC,KS 66106 in Mike's memory.
