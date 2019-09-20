The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Buckner Chapel
300 Adams Street
Buckner, MO 64016
(816) 650-5555
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Six Mile Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Six Mile Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Kirk Thompson


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Michael Kirk Thompson Obituary
Mike Thompson, 69, of Sibley, MO passed away September 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with Leukemia (AML). Mike never lost his optimism and sense of humor throughout his long illness, even to the last days of life.

Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Six Mile Baptist Church, funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. Burial with full Military Honors will take place in Six Mile Baptist Cemetery.

Mike was born on June 13, 1950, one of three children born to Ralph and Freddie (Starkey) Thompson. His earliest years were spent in Ft. Worth, TX until the family relocated to the Independence, MO area. Mike graduated from Fort Osage High School in 1968. In 1969 Mike married the love of his life, Janet Bowling. To this union 3 daughters were born. He proudly served his country in the US Army. After returning home Mike completed his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science. Mike along with his wife Janet were members of the Six Mile Baptist Church for over 40 years. He was employed with Business Men's Assurance (BMA) for over 34 years. He then joined Lake City where he remained for the next 8 years. Mike enjoyed many outdoor activities including gardening, hunting and even cutting firewood. He was an avid woodworker and lovingly built things for his family. He valued his time with his grandchildren more than anything else. Mike was greatly loved and will be forever missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include: his wife of 50 years, Janet Thompson; daughter Jennifer Wintz and her husband Tony; daughter Sarah Parsons and her husband Eric; daughter Kara Thompson and her partner Nick Hefter; grandchildren Josh, Lilly, Genny, Connor, Oliver, Mara, Nori, Ronin and Kalvin; sister Nancy Burns; special nephews Michael and Terence Burns; extended family and many friends.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Thompson and niece Brandi Thompson.

Mike and his family are thankful for the care and compassion of the Medical Staff at KU Medical Center. Donations may be made to the Stem Cell Transplant Therapy Center c/o of KU Medical Center 3901 Rainbow Blvd, KC,KS 66106 in Mike's memory.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Buckner Chapel 816-650-5555.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Buckner Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Buckner Chapel
Download Now