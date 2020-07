Michael L. Stitt, 42 of Richmond, MO passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Ray County Memorial Hospital.Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 followed by funeral service at 2 p.m., Friday at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Burial will follow in Lobb Cemetery.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600