|
|
Michael S.J. Albano, 76, of Lee's Summit, MO, beloved by his family, friends and colleagues, passed away January 22, 2020.
On Sunday, January 26, a visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. On Monday, January 27, a visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4205 Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Michael was born January 13, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY to Alexander Joseph Albano and Josephine (Giannetto) Albano. After his mother died when he was 3, he was raised by his grandparents and father with his brother, Dr. Sandy Albano, PhD, born one year later with whom he was very close. He graduated from Central Islip High School in Long Island, NY in 1961, where has he since helped establish a scholarship for graduating seniors.
He was fortunate to be recruited to attend The University of Kansas City (now UMKC) on scholarship, with two high school basketball teammates, where he earned his BA in History and Government and a Lifetime Teaching Certificate. Inspired by an encouraging Dean of Students, he attended the UMKC Law School, received several scholarships, and later sponsored a scholarship for the law school. He practiced law at the same firm for 51 years, originally known as Graham, Paden, Welch and Martin, eventually becoming Welch, Martin and Albano LLC and currently known as Albano, Richart, Welch & Bajackson, LLC in Independence, MO.
He met his beautiful and accomplished wife Grace while in college and they married in 1966. They enjoyed raising their two treasured daughters, Christy and Sarah in Lakewood, Lee's Summit, MO. Michael excelled in the practice of law. He was a noted family law author, lecturer and litigator. His awards and recognitions were voluminous. His abilities and accomplishments included becoming Chair of the ABA Family Law Section and President of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. He served in numerous leadership positions with the MO Bar Association and UMKC. He was admitted into the American College of Family Trial Lawyers. He was named in every issue of Best Lawyers in America since its inception in 1983. He co-wrote wrote the first Missouri Dissolution of Marriage Act in 1974. He served many charitable organizations, is universally respected and loved by his colleagues and peers for his knowledge, efforts to improve the practice, mentorship, unwavering ethics, and heart to protect the families and children impacted by family law. He was king of the dance floor, annual honorary coach of an NAIA Men's Basketball Team, loved the Chiefs, Royals, and captained the UMKC Basketball Spirit Club. He was a longtime leader at Immanuel Lutheran Church, and above all, held immense love for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, who helped raise him, his parents; his brother, and nephew Gary Diekmann.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dr. Grace Albano; daughters, Christine Albano, JD (Albano Law, PLLC) and Sarah Goodman (Jennings), grandchildren Olivia, Nicholas and Lillian Goodman, sister-n-law Judy Albano (Sandy) and numerous other loving in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Contributions may be made to the AAML Foundation www.aamlfoundation.org, Central Islip School Class of '60, '61 and '62 Scholarship, UMKC School of Law Michael J. Albano Scholarship, http://umkclawlink/mikealbanoscholarship.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 25, 2020