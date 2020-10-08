Michelle LeeAnn Burge, 44, a resident of Independence, MO passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at her home.
Michelle's family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Following the visitation her family will gather from 12-2 p.m. at the Elk's Lodge #2509 in Blue Springs to further celebrate Michelle's life. Masks and social distancing will be required at the chapel.
Memories of Michelle and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.