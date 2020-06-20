Milberta M. Parish, 82 of Independence, MO passed away June 12, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, with funeral service and burial to follow at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home: Independence, MO. Social distancing and masks are requested. Burial in New Salem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3846 W. 75th St., Ste. 4126, Prairie Village, KS 66208 or Parkinson's Foundation Heartland, 8900 State Line Rd. Ste. 320, Leawood, KS 66206.
Milberta was born December 11, 1937 to Peter M & Sarah M (Thomas) Stevenson in Independence, MO and called this community home her entire life. She was a member of the RLDS Church and attended the Church of Jesus Christ Missionary Restoration Branch and the Waldo Restoration Branch. Milberta was an avid bowler, leading her to meet and marry her husband Jewel and create a family who all also enjoy her hobby. While raising her family, Milberta was always first in line to volunteer where help was needed, being it Scouting, PTA, or any youth groups her children were involved in. Milberta was well known for her beautiful smile and would never let you go without introducing you to whomever was around, even if you had previously met them 100 times before. Milberta worked in the banking and healthcare industries and also assisted her brother in his grocery business. In her later years, Milberta devoted her time and talents to always being there for her grandchildren and helping to shape them into the fine individuals they are today. She will be greatly missed.
Milberta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jewel in 2011; her son: Ron in 2018; grandson: Wes Evans; 2 brothers and a sister.
Milberta is survived by 2 children: Debra (Roy) Barmore, Julie (David) Evans; 4 grandchildren: Jason, Bradley, Christopher, Michelle; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, 816-796-8600.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, with funeral service and burial to follow at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home: Independence, MO. Social distancing and masks are requested. Burial in New Salem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3846 W. 75th St., Ste. 4126, Prairie Village, KS 66208 or Parkinson's Foundation Heartland, 8900 State Line Rd. Ste. 320, Leawood, KS 66206.
Milberta was born December 11, 1937 to Peter M & Sarah M (Thomas) Stevenson in Independence, MO and called this community home her entire life. She was a member of the RLDS Church and attended the Church of Jesus Christ Missionary Restoration Branch and the Waldo Restoration Branch. Milberta was an avid bowler, leading her to meet and marry her husband Jewel and create a family who all also enjoy her hobby. While raising her family, Milberta was always first in line to volunteer where help was needed, being it Scouting, PTA, or any youth groups her children were involved in. Milberta was well known for her beautiful smile and would never let you go without introducing you to whomever was around, even if you had previously met them 100 times before. Milberta worked in the banking and healthcare industries and also assisted her brother in his grocery business. In her later years, Milberta devoted her time and talents to always being there for her grandchildren and helping to shape them into the fine individuals they are today. She will be greatly missed.
Milberta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jewel in 2011; her son: Ron in 2018; grandson: Wes Evans; 2 brothers and a sister.
Milberta is survived by 2 children: Debra (Roy) Barmore, Julie (David) Evans; 4 grandchildren: Jason, Bradley, Christopher, Michelle; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, 816-796-8600.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 20, 2020.