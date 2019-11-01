The Examiner Obituaries
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
611 N Liberty St
Independence, MO
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church,
611 N Liberty St,
Independence, MO
Mildred A. "Pat" Tapko


1919 - 2019
Mildred A. "Pat" Tapko, 100, Independence, MO passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 with her family by her side.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., Monday, November 4 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 611 N Liberty St, Independence, MO 64050, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m.; interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to St. Mary's Food Pantry.

Pat was born March 23, 1919 in Sugar Creek, MO the daughter of John and Sophia Tapko. She was a member of St. Mary's parish, the St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society and the First Catholic Slovak Society. She worked at United Missouri Bank for over twenty years.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Mollie Ann Hicks, Sister Mary De La Salle, Irene Amick and brothers Joe Tapko and Ray Tapko.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 1, 2019
