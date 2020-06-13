Kathleen was born January 25, 1931 in Cainsville, Missouri, Harrison County to in Wayne Conger Roberts and Mildred Imogene Moss Roberts. In 1942, with her brother, Paul Wayne Roberts, and her parents moved to Kansas City, Missouri. In 1949 she graduated from East High School and also married Harvey Eugene Ervin. They were blessed with three sons and one daughter.
Kathleen was a homemaker until moving to Blue Springs, Missouri in 1965, where she and her husband formed H.E. Ervin & Associates, Inc. Company which did design and detailing for structural steel. She acted as Vice President, Secretary, and Bookkeeper until retiring in 1998.
She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and a member of M.C.I. Auxiliary for 17 years. She enjoyed crocheting, collecting dolls, and training and showing her dog in obedience shows. She also loved her birds.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Mildred Roberts, husband, Harvey of 46 years; two sons, Dennis and Eugene Ervin; grandson, Christopher Wayne Ervin; son-in-law, Randy Hoyt; and newborn great-granddaughter, Haley Sue Ervin.
She is survived by her son, Dale Wesley Ervin; daughter, Karen Lea Ervin Keck and husband Kenny; and brother, Paul Roberts and wife Jean; grandchildren, Timothy L. Ervin and wife Diane, Joshua W. Ervin and wife Dee, Dennis R. Ervin, Thomas A. Ervin, Tena Morgan, Lora Hibdon, Amy Lea Huber, and Daniel William Huber and wife Gina; 11 great-grandchildren, with one on the way, and two great-great-grandchildren. As well as many wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Her family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St. Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial followed at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Memories of Kathleen and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Kathleen was a homemaker until moving to Blue Springs, Missouri in 1965, where she and her husband formed H.E. Ervin & Associates, Inc. Company which did design and detailing for structural steel. She acted as Vice President, Secretary, and Bookkeeper until retiring in 1998.
She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and a member of M.C.I. Auxiliary for 17 years. She enjoyed crocheting, collecting dolls, and training and showing her dog in obedience shows. She also loved her birds.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Mildred Roberts, husband, Harvey of 46 years; two sons, Dennis and Eugene Ervin; grandson, Christopher Wayne Ervin; son-in-law, Randy Hoyt; and newborn great-granddaughter, Haley Sue Ervin.
She is survived by her son, Dale Wesley Ervin; daughter, Karen Lea Ervin Keck and husband Kenny; and brother, Paul Roberts and wife Jean; grandchildren, Timothy L. Ervin and wife Diane, Joshua W. Ervin and wife Dee, Dennis R. Ervin, Thomas A. Ervin, Tena Morgan, Lora Hibdon, Amy Lea Huber, and Daniel William Huber and wife Gina; 11 great-grandchildren, with one on the way, and two great-great-grandchildren. As well as many wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Her family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St. Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial followed at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Memories of Kathleen and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 13, 2020.