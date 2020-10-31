(Mildred) Lillian Sparks passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 8:50 pm. at the age of 90.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jewel Sparks after sharing 63 years together in marriage.



She leaves behind a daughter, Tammy Sparks Walker, of Jenks, OK, a son Alan Sparks of Raytown, MO as well as 5 grandchildren; Sonja Phillips of MO, Brian (Mckenzi) Walker of AR, Alex Phillips of MO and Eric (Nicole) Walker of OK and Amanda Sparks of Raytown MO; 8 great-grandchildren, Maykala, Kingston and Micah Phillips of MO, Claire, Joseph, Ryan and Hannah Walker of AR and Jaxon Walker of OK; 6 siblings, MaryJune Jeffers and Jim Vestal of KS, Marlin Vestal, Marvin (Adria) Vestal and Evelyn Burrows of Mo. She was blessed with a multitude of loving family and friends.



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Newcomer's Noland Road Chapel, 509 S. Noland Rd. Independence, MO 64050. The family request donations to Children's Mercy Hospital PICU, KCMO in lieu of flowers.



