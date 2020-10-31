1/1
Mildred Lillian Sparks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Mildred) Lillian Sparks passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 8:50 pm. at the age of 90.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jewel Sparks after sharing 63 years together in marriage.

She leaves behind a daughter, Tammy Sparks Walker, of Jenks, OK, a son Alan Sparks of Raytown, MO as well as 5 grandchildren; Sonja Phillips of MO, Brian (Mckenzi) Walker of AR, Alex Phillips of MO and Eric (Nicole) Walker of OK and Amanda Sparks of Raytown MO; 8 great-grandchildren, Maykala, Kingston and Micah Phillips of MO, Claire, Joseph, Ryan and Hannah Walker of AR and Jaxon Walker of OK; 6 siblings, MaryJune Jeffers and Jim Vestal of KS, Marlin Vestal, Marvin (Adria) Vestal and Evelyn Burrows of Mo. She was blessed with a multitude of loving family and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Newcomer's Noland Road Chapel, 509 S. Noland Rd. Independence, MO 64050. The family request donations to Children's Mercy Hospital PICU, KCMO in lieu of flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Noland Road Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
8162528900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noland Road Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved