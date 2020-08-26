1/1
Mildred "Dorine" (Evans) Spears
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred "Dorine" Spears, 97, passed away on August 18, 2020.

Dorine was born on June 5, 1923 in Bates County Missouri, to Robert and Amy Evans. She married Lester R. Spears on July 5, 1946. Four children were born to this union: Linda, Bill, Kathy and Brenda. Dorine was a loving wife, mother and very able homemaker, who enjoyed fishing and watching sports with her husband, especially fishing at Smithville and James A. Reed Lake. She was a simple and humble woman who loved watching MU basketball and the Kansas City Royals. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery and canning fruits and vegetables from the family garden. Dorine was a soft-spoken and selfless woman who always made everyone feel welcome. She was the best mother-in-law and she will be dearly missed.

Dorine is survived by her two sisters, Eva Lena Keeble and Lola Mae Jordan; her children, Linda Picton and husband Richard of IL, Bill Spears and wife Darla of MO, Kathy Burns and husband Michael of CA and Brenda Curry and husband Mark of KY; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson and dozens of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Lester Royce Spears; brothers, Glenn, Gene, Orville and Buford (Boss) Evans; sisters, Bertha and Margie Brittingham, Rosa Lee Connor and parents Robert and Amy Evans.

A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, with a service following at 2 p.m., both at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave. in Independence. MO. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Washington Cemetery.

In her honor, contributions to One Community Hospice would be appreciated.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks 816-252-7900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Service
02:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson-Speaks Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved