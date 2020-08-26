Mildred "Dorine" Spears, 97, passed away on August 18, 2020.
Dorine was born on June 5, 1923 in Bates County Missouri, to Robert and Amy Evans. She married Lester R. Spears on July 5, 1946. Four children were born to this union: Linda, Bill, Kathy and Brenda. Dorine was a loving wife, mother and very able homemaker, who enjoyed fishing and watching sports with her husband, especially fishing at Smithville and James A. Reed Lake. She was a simple and humble woman who loved watching MU basketball and the Kansas City Royals. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery and canning fruits and vegetables from the family garden. Dorine was a soft-spoken and selfless woman who always made everyone feel welcome. She was the best mother-in-law and she will be dearly missed.
Dorine is survived by her two sisters, Eva Lena Keeble and Lola Mae Jordan; her children, Linda Picton and husband Richard of IL, Bill Spears and wife Darla of MO, Kathy Burns and husband Michael of CA and Brenda Curry and husband Mark of KY; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson and dozens of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Lester Royce Spears; brothers, Glenn, Gene, Orville and Buford (Boss) Evans; sisters, Bertha and Margie Brittingham, Rosa Lee Connor and parents Robert and Amy Evans.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, with a service following at 2 p.m., both at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave. in Independence. MO. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Washington Cemetery.
In her honor, contributions to One Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks 816-252-7900