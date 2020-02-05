|
Milton O. Boothe, 85, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 7 and the funeral will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8. Both services will be held at Sycamore Hills Baptist Church, located at 15200 E. 39th St., Independence, MO.
Milton was born on October 8, 1934 in McCune, KS to loving parents, Grant Marshall and Anna May (Lanfear) Boothe. With the help of his two older sisters, Velna and Erma, Milton grew up attending schools throughout Kansas, Colorado, and Idaho before putting down roots in Harrisonville, MO for his high school years. His high school years were well rounded with Milton playing football, basketball, and track in 10th,11th, and 12th grades. He also sang in Glee Club all three years, as well as participating in school dramas. He was best known for playing the part of Marc Anthony in "Julius Caesar", which was the play his junior year.
After graduating from Harrisonville High School in 1952, the family moved to Independence where they bought a house at 1416 S. Logan. Milton began college in September 1952, at CMSC in Warrensburg, MO. While pursuing his degree in Business he met his future wife, Ella Marcene Penny, on a blind date. After a couple years of dating they were married, at Ella's parent's home, on December 4, 1955. Milton continued his studies and graduated from CMSC in May of 1956.
Milton and Marcene were blessed with 3 children, Mark, Michael, and Marcia. In order to support his family of 5, Milton used his Business degree to sell an assortment of items and services ranging from adding machines to insurance to auto parts and hardware. He and Marcene began purchasing and renting houses in 1978. Their first property was his parent's house when they decided to move back down to Harrisonville.
Milton was saved by the grace of God at the age of 16. He joined the First Baptist Church of Harrisonville. After marrying Marcene, and moving to Independence, the couple joined Immanuel Baptist Church. When Immanuel decided to plant a small church in June of 1961, Milton and Marcene were asked to take their family and help get the church started. The church began in a small house, using the garage as the sanctuary. Milton was the first Sunday School Superintendent and led the music while Marcene played the piano. The little church was blessed by God, and along with the hard work of several other families the church grew and grew. The church was named Sycamore Hills Baptist Church after the housing addition that was quickly growing up around it. In November of 1967, Milton was invited to join the Gideons International. This quickly became another passionate area of service for God that Milton enjoyed the rest of his life.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Velna and her husband Paul Mathes, and his other sister Erma and her husband Merl Watkins.
He is survived by his wife, Marcene of Independence; his son, Mark and his wife Beverly of Independence; his son, Michael and his wife Karen of Gladstone, MO; his daughter, Marcia and her husband Jerry Waugh of Spring Hill, Fl. He leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves 6 beloved nephews along with their families and host of other family members, all of which he wishes to be reunited with, in heaven, one day.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020