Molly Marie (Walters) Faulconer, 85, Independence, Missouri, passed away July 26, 2019.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at The First Christian Church of Independence, 125 S. Pleasant St., Independence, Mo 64050. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., also at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to the First Christian Church of Independence.
Arrangements: Heartland; 816-313-1677.
Published in The Examiner on July 30, 2019