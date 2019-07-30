Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Molly Faulconer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Molly Marie (Walters) Faulconer

Send Flowers
Molly Marie (Walters) Faulconer Obituary

Molly Marie (Walters) Faulconer, 85, Independence, Missouri, passed away July 26, 2019.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at The First Christian Church of Independence, 125 S. Pleasant St., Independence, Mo 64050. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., also at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to the First Christian Church of Independence.

Arrangements: Heartland; 816-313-1677.
Published in The Examiner on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Molly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.