Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colbern Road Restoration Branch
9525 Lake Lotawana Rd, Gate 2
Lee's Summit, MO
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Campbell-Cast Funeral Home
Holden, MO
Muriel Lee "Cookie" Daugherty


1936 - 2019
Muriel Lee "Cookie" Daugherty Obituary

August 25, 1936 - September 13, 2019

Cookie was the proud Mother of Darrell, Donna (Davis) and Jim, 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Donald L. "Rusty" Daugherty, her parents, Emmitt and Muriel McPherson, sister, Diane Lamb. She is survived by her brother, Gerald "Jerry" McPherson.

Visitation is September 18, 2019, at Colbern Road Restoration from 6:00-8:00 p.m., 9525 Main Entrance, Lake Lotawana Rd., Gate 2, Lee's Summit, MO 64086. The funeral will be September 19, 2019 at Campbell Cast Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., 407 South Pine, Holden, MO 64040.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 17, 2019
