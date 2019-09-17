|
|
August 25, 1936 - September 13, 2019
Cookie was the proud Mother of Darrell, Donna (Davis) and Jim, 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Donald L. "Rusty" Daugherty, her parents, Emmitt and Muriel McPherson, sister, Diane Lamb. She is survived by her brother, Gerald "Jerry" McPherson.
Visitation is September 18, 2019, at Colbern Road Restoration from 6:00-8:00 p.m., 9525 Main Entrance, Lake Lotawana Rd., Gate 2, Lee's Summit, MO 64086. The funeral will be September 19, 2019 at Campbell Cast Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., 407 South Pine, Holden, MO 64040.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 17, 2019