Muriel Nadine (Cutshall) Kruel passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Monterey Park Nursing Home.
Nadine was born in Weir, Kansas and had previously lived in Warsaw, MO.
She is survived by two sons, Larry E Kruel and his wife Carol of Kingsville, MO and Terry W. Kruel and wife Marge of Independence, MO. Four grandchildren and numerous Great-Grandchildren.
Private Services will be held in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on May 13, 2020