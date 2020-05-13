The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Oak Ridge Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Kruel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Nadine (Cutshall) Kruel

Add a Memory
Muriel Nadine (Cutshall) Kruel Obituary

Muriel Nadine (Cutshall) Kruel passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Monterey Park Nursing Home.

Nadine was born in Weir, Kansas and had previously lived in Warsaw, MO.

She is survived by two sons, Larry E Kruel and his wife Carol of Kingsville, MO and Terry W. Kruel and wife Marge of Independence, MO. Four grandchildren and numerous Great-Grandchildren.

Private Services will be held in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now