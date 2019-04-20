The Examiner Obituaries
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Muriel Nadine (Long) Swift


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Muriel Nadine (Long) Swift Obituary

Muriel Nadine Swift, 91, of Independence, MO passed away April 17, 2019.

Muriel was born February 20, 1928 in Kansas City, MO to James Edward and Jewell Anna (Rodgers) Long.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband of 60 years, Leon M. Swift.

She is survived by her three children, Linda Ann Swift, James Leon Swift (Diane), Sharon Kay Wheatley (Phil); seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, at the chapel, followed by a burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 20, 2019
