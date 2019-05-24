|
|
Myla M. Gentry, 87, of Independence passed away May 22, 2019.
Myla Ruth Mittelbach was born in Kansas City, MO., September 6, 1931. She graduated from Southwest High School, Kansas City Junior College and earned a BA in English from the University of Kansas City. She married Richard E. Gentry of Independence, MO in 1954. She taught school seven years for the Kansas City School District. She managed the District Office for former Congressman William J. Randall from 1971 until his retirement, and then worked for the Jackson County United Way for 17 years before she retired in 1997.
Myla played duplicate bridge and was a member of ACBL. She served on the Board of the Independence Branch of AAUW, was President of Jim Bridger Junior High PTA, Susquehanna Village Homes Association, the GFWC Nu Era Study Club and the Mary Paxton Study Class. She was a member of the Junior Service League and the Jackson County Historical Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard E. Gentry, father John D. Mittelbach, mother Ruth Shields Mittelbach, loving stepmother Thelma Litteer Mittelbach and brother Cleon J. Mittelbach.
She is survived by three sons: Nicholas E. Gentry of K.C. MO wife (Sharon); Anthony A.
Gentry of Independence, MO wife (Carla); Alexander J. Gentry of Kansas City, MO
(Sandra); six grandchildren; and sister Marilyn J. Carter of Covina, CA.
Myla attended the First Presbyterian Church of Independence and was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Boston, MA.
Contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice, the Salvation Army, the Jackson County Historical Society or the Church.
Graveside services will be at Mt. Washington Cemetery on June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Examiner on May 24, 2019