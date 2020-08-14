1/1
Myrna Lee Tucker
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrna Lee Tucker, 83, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed into the hands of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15 at The Restored Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Oak Grove; burial in Floral Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. The family suggests contributions be made to Oak Grove Community Services League, PO Box 801, Oak Grove, MO 64075.

Myrna was born on November 1, 1937, in Independence, MO. She married Onnie Tucker on June 16, 1962. Myrna was a retired schoolteacher starting her first 4 years in Independence and finishing her last 24 years in Oak Grove. She graciously gave her time and resources to those in need.

Myrna was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Onnie.

Her survivors include three children: Mike, Scott and Dana, and Karen and Bill; eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and thousands of former students.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
The Restored Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Restored Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
(816) 690-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Royer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
What a great person and teacher.
Deepest sympathy to your family.
Linda Clark
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved