Myrna Lee Tucker, 83, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed into the hands of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15 at The Restored Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Oak Grove; burial in Floral Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. The family suggests contributions be made to Oak Grove Community Services League, PO Box 801, Oak Grove, MO 64075.



Myrna was born on November 1, 1937, in Independence, MO. She married Onnie Tucker on June 16, 1962. Myrna was a retired schoolteacher starting her first 4 years in Independence and finishing her last 24 years in Oak Grove. She graciously gave her time and resources to those in need.



Myrna was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Onnie.



Her survivors include three children: Mike, Scott and Dana, and Karen and Bill; eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and thousands of former students.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



