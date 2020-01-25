|
Myrna Marie Tweedy died quietly on January 9, 2020 surrounded by family.
Myrna was born April 6, 1951 in Independence, MO and was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Mary Louise Fye, her husband, Paul Tweedy, and her brother, Danny Fye.
She is survived by son John Tweedy; daughter Stephanie Wischropp, husband Jeff, and their daughters Mykaila, Krystena, and Zoey; sister Kathy Dexheimer, husband Greg; brother Dwain Fye, wife Marilyn; nieces: Deborah Baxter, husband Chris; Danielle Rodriguez, husband Julian; Erica Mbasn, husband Robb; and Alison Greene; nephew Robert Fye, wife Becky; 14 great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins and friends.
Myrna's first love was always her family, especially her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Myrna was baptized as a member of Community of Christ at the age of eight and was active in the Cornerstone Congregation. She graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1969 and earned an Associate Degree in Nursing at Park University in 1988. She worked as a nurse in obstetrics at Truman Medical Center-Lakewood for 36 years until her retirement in 2013.
In lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions can be made to the Nursing Department at Park University via an online gift at www.park.edu/give. Please enter Myrna Tweedy in the "other" field to ensure contributions are allocated to the Nursing Department. Checks can be mailed to Park University, University Advancement, Box #65, 8700 NW River Park Drive, Parkville, MO 64152. Please make the check payable to Park University and note Myrna Tweedy in the memo section.
Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 4 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Cornerstone Community of Christ located at 1316 S. Osage, Independence, MO. Because Myrna was an ardent Kansas City Chiefs fan, all who attend are asked to wear their Chiefs shirts.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 25, 2020