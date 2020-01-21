|
|
Nanabelle Bernice Williams, 95 of Springfield, MO formerly of Independence, Mo passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Glendale Gardens Care Center in Springfield, MO.
Services will be 10am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. Burial will follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 9am, until service time Saturday at the chapel. Donations may be made in her name to the Missouri Baptist Children's Home.
Nanabelle was born July 14, 1924 in Port Clinton, OH to Brenton J. and Elda A. (LaCumsky) Ahrens. She spent her early life in Port Clinton graduating from high school there in 1942. She later moved to Independence and had worked as a sales associate for Sears Roebuck & CO from 1968 until she retired in 1989. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and canning. She was a very active member of the Rockwood Baptist Church where she was in the WMU and taught Sunday School for several years. She later attended Norfleet Baptist Church.
She is survived by; 4 children, Charlotte King of Jasper, AR, Phyllis Love of Springfield, MO, DeWayne B. Williams and wife Larisa of Minden, LA and Lowell B. Williams and wife Camelia of Grain Valley, MO; a brother, Merle Ahrens and wife Marty of Port Clinton, MO; a sister, Faye Sherry and husband John of Ohio; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews with whom she was very close to.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard who passed in 1994, her parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 21, 2020