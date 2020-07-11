1/1
Nancy A. (Kelley) Volskay
1938 - 2020
Nancy Volskay, 81, of Independence, MO passed away July 5, 2020.

A memorial service will be planned after the current restrictions are lifted.

Nancy was born October 29, 1938 in Cape Cod, MA to Harold and Theda (Black) Kelley. She was an Elder in the Community of Christ Church, as well as a volunteer with the Community Service League. She had many talents, which were oil painting and Ikebana flower arranging for the COC Temple. She loved to cook, and was a fabulous seamstress and beautician. Nancy was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Because of her love for others, she helped raise two other children.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Henry "Hank" Volskay; three daughters, Carma Anderson (William), Debra Ganson (Gene) and Anita Volskay (Tara); one brother, Bruce Kelley (Jill); four grandchildren, Alicia Green (Nicholas), Brandon Ganson (Kayla), Kristen Anderson, Corey Ganson (Emily); and two great-grandchildren, Hadley Ganson and Cooper John Ganson; and many nieces and nephews.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Published in The Examiner on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
