|
|
Nancy Kaye McPheeters, 63, passed away on February 12, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, from 1-2pm, with funeral service to follow at 2pm, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence. She will be laid to rest in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions be made to Habitat for Humanity – Truman Heritage at (505 N. Dodgion St. Independence, MO 64050), an organization very dear to Nancy's heart.
Nancy was born on July 25, 1956 in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Windle and Shirley (Harmon) McPheeters. She graduated from Truman High School in the class of 1974 and went on to obtain her undergraduate degree from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. While working for Hallmark Cards, she earned her MBA from Rockhurst University. After 31 years at Hallmark, she transitioned to Habitat for Humanity – Truman Heritage, where she worked diligently as their CFO. Nancy was very intelligent, and constantly pursued knowledge. She could often be found reading books, whether at her leisure or in her neighborhood book club. She was also longtime member of Beverly Hills Baptist Church in Independence. She enjoyed cheering on the KC Chiefs and KC Royals and traveling to different states when she was able.
Nancy is survived by her parents, Windle and Shirley McPheeters, of Pleasant Hill, MO; sister, Linda Fryatt (husband Nolan) of Lee's Summit, MO; two nephews, Marcus Fryatt (wife Jamie) of Kansas City, MO and Christopher Fryatt of Gladstone, MO; great-niece, Clara Fryatt; and aunt, Evelyn Brown of east Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 15, 2020