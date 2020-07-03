1/1
Nancy Lee (Bennett) Good
1954 - 2020
Nancy Lee Good, 65, passed away peacefully at home on June 27, 2020.

She was born to Harry and Leola Bennett on November 6, 1954 in Warrensburg, Missouri. The family's many moves throughout Missouri and Kansas cultivated her ability to connect with people. Her husband, Michael, was set upon her future path while her home was in Marion, Kansas in first through fourth grade. She graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1973 then received a degree in education from Central Missouri State University. Nancy and Mike married December 2, 1978 and spent the early years of their family in Wichita and Clay Center, Kansas before moving to Springfield, Missouri in 1988.

Nancy provided constant support to Mike throughout their 42 years together. They enjoyed travel, bicycle riding, mission work, and being grandparents together. She lovingly raised three daughters Amy, Rebecca, and Laura with a devotion to provide many opportunities and special celebrations. Hospitality flowed from her into gatherings for friends, family, and church. Her gift of encouragement was evident during her 20 years as a Weight Watchers leader.

Nancy's way of life shined as she lived with joy throughout her cancer diagnosis. Her life was led with grace, forgiveness, thankfulness, gratitude, and a spirit of giving. She will be greatly missed by her husband Michael; her children, Amy and Peter Yen, Rebecca and Jon Robison, and Laura Good; seven grandchildren; her siblings Harry and Margie Bennett and Roger and Beth Bennett.

Her family is grateful for the compassion shown by Riverbluff Fellowship, Ellis Fishcel Cancer Center, Siteman Cancer Center, Hospice Compassus, Sutton In-Home Care, and so many friends.

Nancy will be buried in Rivermonte Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date which will be posted to her CaringBridge site.

Nancy's last dream was to provide community for the chronically homeless in Springfield. Memorials for Nancy Good Community Center at Eden Village II may be sent to The Gathering Tree, P.O. Box 2364 Springfield, MO 65801

Published in The Examiner on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home East
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 2, 2020
Nancy was one of the best people I have known. Forever grateful that our paths crossed. I too knew her through the ww meetings and considered her a great friend. She will be so missed by all.
lynette garrison
Friend
July 2, 2020
Nancy was one of the sweetest, most caring people I have ever known. Though I only knew her through her years of leading WW meetings, I felt she was one of my very best friends. She was so compassionate and really cared for all who came to her classes. She will be greatly missed in my life, and I will be forever grateful our paths connected her on earth. I look forward to meeting her again in our heavenly home.
Shirley Fouraker
Friend
