|
|
Nancy Rebecca Harlacher, 82 of Independence, MO, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at Rosewood Health Center, The Groves.
Private burial was held in Mound Grove Cemetery, and a memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO.
Nancy was born January 10, 1937, in Independence, Missouri, to Charles A. and Mildred I. (Smith) Thompson and has been an area resident most of her life. She had worked as a health and physical education teacher in both Galesburg, IL, and Independence, MO (at Palmer Junior High). She enjoyed painting, camping, and traveling to the mountains. She was a member of the RLDS church, a Restoration branch.
Survivors include: her husband, Larry Harlacher; a daughter, Denelle Perry; a son, Christopher Harlacher; a sister, Mary Kohlman; a brother, Charles (Chick) Thompson; 2 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 17, 2019