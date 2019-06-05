Nathan Paul Kirksey, 75 of Independence, MO passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit, MO.



Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 22, at the Beacon Heights Community of Christ Church 19402 E. Holke Rd., Independence, MO 64057.



Donations may be made in his name to the , the or .



He was born December 3, 1943 in Jonesboro, AR to Jesse and Ethel (Sanders) Kirksey and graduated from William Chrisman in 1962 where he ran track and field. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. He had worked as a machine operator for Lipton Tea Company for over 40 years until he retired. He was a member of the Restoration Branch of the RLDS Church. He was editor of Restoration Voice and Vision magazine for 30 years



Survivors include; his wife, Carolyn Kirksey of the home; 3 children, Monte Kirksey, Wendi Thompson and William Thompson and wife Carrie; a brother, Anthony Kirksey, a sister Pamela Price; 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by a sister, Ione Brewer and brother, Leroy Kirksey.



Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com



Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900 Published in The Examiner on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary