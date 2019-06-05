The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Beacon Heights Community of Christ Church
19402 E. Holke Rd.
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Kirksey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan Paul Kirksey


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Nathan Paul Kirksey Obituary
Nathan Paul Kirksey, 75 of Independence, MO passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit, MO.

Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 22, at the Beacon Heights Community of Christ Church 19402 E. Holke Rd., Independence, MO 64057.

Donations may be made in his name to the , the or .

He was born December 3, 1943 in Jonesboro, AR to Jesse and Ethel (Sanders) Kirksey and graduated from William Chrisman in 1962 where he ran track and field. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. He had worked as a machine operator for Lipton Tea Company for over 40 years until he retired. He was a member of the Restoration Branch of the RLDS Church. He was editor of Restoration Voice and Vision magazine for 30 years

Survivors include; his wife, Carolyn Kirksey of the home; 3 children, Monte Kirksey, Wendi Thompson and William Thompson and wife Carrie; a brother, Anthony Kirksey, a sister Pamela Price; 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Ione Brewer and brother, Leroy Kirksey.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900
Published in The Examiner on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now