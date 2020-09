Or Copy this URL to Share

On September 5, 2020 Nathan Ryan Atkinson of Belton, MO, passed away at the age of 27.



A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, from 5-7 p.m., with a funeral service on Monday, September 14, at 11 a.m., both at Avenue Family Church, 522 Jackson Ave., Kansas City, MO 64124.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600



