1/
Neal Dean Fangmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Neal Dean Fangmann, 91, of Oak Grove, MO passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at the home.

The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Messiah Lutheran Church, 613 S Main St, Independence, MO 64050. Interment with full military honors will follow at 1 p.m., Wednesday at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery Higginsville, MO. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m., until service time Wednesday at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved