Neal Dean Fangmann, 91, of Oak Grove, MO passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at the home.
The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Messiah Lutheran Church, 613 S Main St, Independence, MO 64050. Interment with full military honors will follow at 1 p.m., Wednesday at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery Higginsville, MO. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m., until service time Wednesday at the church.
