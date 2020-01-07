|
Neil David Galbraith, age 77, of Oracle, Arizona, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019.
Neil was born on May 3, 1942 in Ontario, Canada, to the union of Bernard Benson Galbraith and Jeanne Smith Galbraith. Neil spent much of his childhood in Nauvoo, IL and Independence, MO, graduating high school from Central High School in Kansas City, MO. After high school, Neil joined the Air Force, spending time in Goosebay, Labrador. Neil graduated from UMKC with a degree in biology. He later earned a Mortuary Science degree, founding and operating New Salem Funeral Home and Cemetery in Independence, MO with his wife, Diana Bilquist Galbraith, for 25 years.
On July 24, 1965, Neil was united in marriage to Diana Lynn Bilquist. To their union, two children were born, Dean Carlton (Phyllis) Galbraith and Kelley Lynn (Philip) Greim. Neil was Jeepman to his grandchildren, T Dillon (Julie) Galbraith, Taylor Diahann Galbraith, and Samuel Garrisan Greim, as well as his great grandchildren, Era Marie Galbraith and Evelyne Jean Galbraith. Neil loved to trap shoot, competing in the Missouri State Trapshooting competition annually. He loved to trail ride with his trusty steed Cisco. He and Diana spent many years "Jeeping" on the weekends. Neil never met a stranger and had an infectious smile and laughter that would light up the room.
Neil is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Diana Lynn Galbraith, as well as his parents Bernie & Jeanne Galbraith.
Survivors include one brother, Ben (Diana) Galbraith of Independence, MO, two
children, Dean (Phyllis) Galbraith of Steelville, MO and Kelley (Philip) Greim of Oro Valley, AZ, three grandchildren, T (Julie) Galbraith of Highland, NY, Taylor Galbraith of Sullivan, MO, and Sam Greim of Independence, MO, great grandchildren Era Galbraith and Evelyne Galbraith of Highland, NY.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life for Neil and Diana Galbraith at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by Desert Sunset Funeral Home 520-297-9007.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 7, 2020