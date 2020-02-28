|
|
Nellie Mae Green, born on November 15, 1937 passed away on February 25, 2020 at the age of 82.
She leaves her children Vicki Hutsell, Sheila Kraxner, Eugenia Luikart and husband Byron, Jeannie Friesner and husband Tom, Randy Starchman, Ed Andrews, Thomas Andrews and wife Paula. Grandchildren Robert, Breannon, Nicole, Tressa, Houston, Heather, Gabriel. Great-grandchildren Remington, Tori, Silas and many great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be at Mount Washington Cemetery Monday March 2, 2020 with the Visitation from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 28, 2020