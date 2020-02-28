Home

Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mount Washington Cemetery
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Mount Washington Cemetery
Nellie Mae Green


1937 - 2020
Nellie Mae Green Obituary

Nellie Mae Green, born on November 15, 1937 passed away on February 25, 2020 at the age of 82.

She leaves her children Vicki Hutsell, Sheila Kraxner, Eugenia Luikart and husband Byron, Jeannie Friesner and husband Tom, Randy Starchman, Ed Andrews, Thomas Andrews and wife Paula. Grandchildren Robert, Breannon, Nicole, Tressa, Houston, Heather, Gabriel. Great-grandchildren Remington, Tori, Silas and many great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be at Mount Washington Cemetery Monday March 2, 2020 with the Visitation from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 28, 2020
