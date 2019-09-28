|
Neva Lois LeBarre Cardenas, 87, resident of Independence, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at The Groves nursing home, after many years with dementia.
Neva was born on September 1, 1932 in Oklahoma. For over three decades, she helped residents of retirement homes as part of their nursing and physical rehabilitation care, and was a dedicated church volunteer. She also was a member of the Kiowa Indian Tribe.
Neva was preceded in death by her parents Frank Lewis LeBarre and Myrtle Bernice Kopepassah LeBarre; her brothers Billy, Franky, and Joe; and her sister Frances.
She is survived by her three sons: Mike and his wife Darla, Bob, and Steve, of Independence; her daughter Lisa and her husband Jeff of Winter Garden, FL; her sister Barbara and her husband Thomas of Lawton, OK; her six grandchildren; her eight great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Saint Mary's Parish in Independence, followed by a burial service at Woodlawn Cemetery on Noland Road. There will be a prayer vigil the evening before at the church at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2.
Flowers and cards may be sent before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, to Saint Mary's Ministry Center, 611 N. Liberty, Independence, MO 64050. Family contact: 989/627-1940 Lisa Barron.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 28, 2019