Nicolas James Steffen, 38 years old of Independence, Missouri passed away unexpectedly September 19, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center due to Liver Failure.



Due to the COVID Regulations we will be delaying his Celebration of Life for the time being. We will update this site with any information of date and time for his Celebration.



Arrangements: Cashatt Legacy Funerals 816-944-3355



