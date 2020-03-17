|
Nola Marie Windsor, 96, a resident of Grain Valley, MO passed away peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO.
The family will receive friends and family from 10-11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Grain Valley, 207 W. Walnut St, Grain Valley, MO.
Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m.at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, KS.
Memories of Nola and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 17, 2020