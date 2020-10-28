Nora A. Plott, of Independence, MO, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was 76 years old.
Nora came into this world on November 6, 1943 as the daughter of Otis and Alvina (McConnell) Rathbun. After graduating from East High School in 1962, she went on to work various jobs in industries ranging from industrial electronics, arts and crafts, education, and office management. She was wed to Bobby Eugene Plott in 1970, and the two had no shortage of exciting experiences together as the co-owners of a burger restaurant, salvage yard, and farmhouse. She was a lover of all animals, especially her cats, who continue to demand the exceptional level of care that she provided to this day. She was an exceptionally talented gardener, cook, craftsman, and fashion designer. Most notably, she was the most loving and dependable person in many of the people's lives that she touched.
Nora leaves behind her husband, Bobby; brothers, Tim Rathbun and Joe Rathbun; son, David Plott; grandsons, Christopher Plott and Daniel Plott; great-grandsons, Maddox Plott; cousin, Betty Jane Stinnett; niece, Denine Sanders; sister-in-law, Barbara Rathbun; and daughter-in-law, Erika Zuniga.
She is preceded in death by numerous family members and cherished friends.
A celebration of life ceremony for family and friends will take place at 10 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 with a visitation prior from 9-10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel; 18020 E 39th St. Independence, MO.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600