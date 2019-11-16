Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs
301 S.W. Woods Chapel Rd
Blue Springs, MO
View Map
Nora LaRue (Wendland) Farris


1933 - 2019
Nora LaRue (Wendland) Farris Obituary
Nora LaRue Farris, 85, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away on October 26, 2019, with her beloved husband Chuck holding her hand, as he had for more than 70 years.

A celebration of her life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 S.W. Woods Chapel Rd, Blue Springs, MO. The family will receive friends and family from 9-10 a.m. prior to the service.
For memorials, the family has designated Micah Ministries, via the Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, Missouri 64113.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Nora and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Nora was born on November 19, 1933, in Cole City, Iowa, to Harrel and Mabel Wendland. She married Charles Farris on November 13, 1951, and together they raised their three children. Nora's greatest pride was her six grandchildren, and her eight great-grandchildren.

Nora was preceded in death by her parents, Harrel and Mable Wendland, her sister, Opal Mathes, and her brother, Carl Wendland.

She is survived by her husband, Charles, her daughters, Debbie Williams (Jim) and Jerri Farris Brummond, and her son, Jeff Farris (Nancy). Also by her grandchildren Brendan Williams (Liz), Evan Brummond (Kristin), Sarah O'Neal (Josh), Meghan Mountain (Nigel), Heather Lovebird, and Katie Smith (Craig), as well as her eight great-grandchildren, Connor, Tucker and Sawyer Williams, Teagan and Raylan Brummond, Nora Becks, Ruby Goulette, and Grace Smith. Also by her sister, Donna Dudley, and brother, Charles Wendland.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 16, 2019
