Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph O Jones Funeral Home
306 South 2nd Street
Odessa, MO 64076
816-633-5524
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
100 W. OO Highway
Odessa, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
100 W. OO Highway
Odessa, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norene Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norene Frankie (Halsey) Wilson


1926 - 2019
Send Flowers
Norene Frankie (Halsey) Wilson Obituary

Norene Frankie (Halsey) Wilson, 93 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at home surrounded by family.

A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 100 W. OO Highway, Odessa, MO, 64076. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Odessa Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.