|
|
|
Norene Frankie (Halsey) Wilson, 93 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 100 W. OO Highway, Odessa, MO, 64076. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Odessa Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 1, 2019