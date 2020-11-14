

Norma Kendrick Boman, 86, passed away at Waterford Ladies Home in Blue Springs, Missouri were she had lived for the last year.



Norma will be interred at the National Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS, alongside her husband. At her request, there will be a family graveside service.



Norma was born March 24, 1934 in Maidstone, Ontario, Canada to Archibald and Eva Mifflin Kendrick. She grew up in the Town of Essex, Ontario and surrounding areas. Norma played the clarinet and piano and was an avid reader. She learned to sew at a young age, a talent that would serve her well all her life. Norma was baptized at the age of 8 in Lake Erie into the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was a lifelong member and was currently a member of Buckner Restoration Branch. Her family immigrated to the United States in 1949 and settled in Holden, MO. She graduated from Holden High School in 1952, and then attended Graceland College, graduating in 1954 with an A.A. in Secretarial Science. She found employment as a secretary at the RLDS Auditorium transcribing Evan Fry's radio sermons, the radio minister for the church.



In 1957, she was introduced to a young returning serviceman, Thomas F. Boman. They were married January 18, 1958. Tom enlisted in the Air Force and Norma's new career as a military wife began that continued with numerous moves around the USA for the next 18 years. Norma's musical skills on piano, organ and her ability as a musical director made her a welcome addition to all church congregations. Tom and Norma retired to a house and 5 acres south of Harrisonville, MO. They lived there for 7 years together until Tom's death in 1984. Norma retired from GSA and began a new career as a quilter. As a member of the Independence Piecemaker's Quilt Guild, she made many quilts and displayed them at the Sermon Center during Santa Cali Gon. Norma moved to The Fountains in Independence and resided there until her move to Waterford Ladies Home in 2019.



Norma was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sister, Alice; and brother, Wayne.



She is survived by a son, Paul E. Boman (Michele) of Auburn, KS; and a daughter, Dawn E. Jones (Wilson Jr.) of Buckner, MO. She also leaves 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and many more children that called her "Grandma Boman". Norma also leaves behind her cousin and lifelong friend, Eleanor Robinson of Essex, Ontario, Canada.



The family wishes to thank Ascend Hospice for their care of Norma, especially during this last week. A special thanks to all the staff at Waterford Ladies Home for their loving care of Norma, during this last year.



Norma loved returning to her native land every year and "dipping her toes in Lake Erie". Off she goes, into the wild blue yonder.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store