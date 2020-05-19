|
Norma Elizabeth (House) Miller, 91, joined her husband Bud in their eternal home on May 15, 2020. She passed peacefully with her sons at her side.
Norma was born August 26, 1928 in Moberly, MO, one of five children of Newton Allen "Al" and Grace Lee (Horn) House. She graduated from Northeast High School in 1945. Norma spent most of her life residing in the northeast and east side areas of Kansas City before moving to Independence in 1993. Norma devoted fifty-plus years helping other people, especially children. As a mother she volunteered in her sons' school activities, including serving as PTA President, and continued working 32 years as a school secretary for the Kansas City School District and 10 years as a Before and After School Coordinator for LINC in Kansas City and Independence. She retired at the age of 82.
Along with her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank C. "Bud" Miller, Jr., and three brothers, Sam House, Glenn House and Wayne House.
She was the proud mother of two sons, Monte Miller, and his wife Leda, of Cincinnati, OH and Mike Miller of Independence, MO; grandmother of Melanie Miller, Matthew Miller, Melinda Hofmeister and her husband John, Anthony Miller and Tim Miller and his wife Kim; and great grandmother of Charlie Miller and William Hofmeister. She also leaves one brother, Dale House of Raytown, MO; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, friends, and students she served for five decades.
A graveside service of celebration, including some of the music that sustained Norma's Christian life, will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, May 21, at Brooking Cemetery, 10004 East 53rd Street, Raytown, MO. Following the service, she will be laid to rest next to Bud.
Memorial contributions honoring Norma are suggested to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
