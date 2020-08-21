Or Copy this URL to Share



Norma Jean (Newkirk) Howlett, 92, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Enloe Cemetery in Russellville, MO. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday evening, August 21 at Royer Funeral Home in Oak Grove. The family requests that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



