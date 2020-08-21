1/
Norma Jean (Newkirk) Howlett
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Norma Jean (Newkirk) Howlett, 92, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Enloe Cemetery in Russellville, MO. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday evening, August 21 at Royer Funeral Home in Oak Grove. The family requests that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Royer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Enloe Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
(816) 690-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved