New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
(816) 796-8600
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
18000 Lexington
Independence, MO
Norma Jo (Lawson) Warner


1935 - 2020
Norma Jo (Lawson) Warner Obituary
Norma Jo Warner (Lawson), 84, of Independence passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Norma's celebration of Life will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Eulogy 6 p.m. At New Hope Baptist Church 18000 Lexington Independence, MO 64058

Norma Jo was born May 22, 1935 in Logan, MO to Elmer and Georgia Lawson. She was united in marriage faithfully to the love of her life for 64 years, Howard HC Warner. Together they created a lifetime of happiness and memories as soulmates. Saved then baptized in the Spring River. Norma Jo lived a wonderful life. Lover of reading, game shows, poker, bingo & the casino. A straight forward, honest woman. If you didn't want to hear the truth she was not the person to ask.

Welcomed home by siblings Dr. B.G. Lawson, Don Lawson, Johnny Lawson, family, friends and great-grandson Zachary Hedges.

Survived by husband H.C.; daughters Shelley (Rick) & Donna (Todd); Grandchildren Mindy (Bob) Matt (Amy) Erin & Blake; Great-grandchild Kayla Jo; Siblings William, Karron Kay, Sondra, Della, Darlene & Carolyn.

Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 3, 2020
