

Norma Lee Pitt, 94 of Independence, MO passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Kansas City Hospice House.



Norma was born February 11, 1925 in Delaware County, IN to Charles and Edith Clarinda (Hensley) Snodgrass. She grew up in Indiana and graduated from Jonesboro High school. She had worked as a ward clerk and other capacities at several VA hospitals for 30 years until she retired in 1983. She enjoyed reading, quilting and sewing. She was a member of the Trinity Church of the Nazarene.



She was preceded in death by a son, Dale Pitt in 2017 and 2 sisters, Beverly and Bernice.



Survivors include; her husband of 75 years, Earl of the home; a daughter, Janie Pitt of Independence, MO; a son, William Pitt and wife Donna of Englewood, FL; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



Services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene 19800 E Truman Rd, Independence, MO 64056 with burial to follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday evening at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.



Donations may be made in her name to the Kansas City Hospice House.



