Norma McCarroll Hacker, 93, Franklin, TN formerly of Excelsior Springs, MO and Independence, MO passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019.
A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 17 at Walnut Gardens Congregation, Community of Christ, 19201 R.D. Mize Rd., Independence, MO 64057. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. before the service at church. Private inurnment will be at Mound Grove Cemetery.
Norma was born July 27, 1926 to Alma Ernest and Alice (Joice) Campbell in Independence, MO. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Central Missouri and a Master of Arts in Education from UMKC. She taught sixth grade in the Excelsior Springs School District for many years. She was a member of the Missouri National Education Association, the American Association of University Women, the Optimist Club in Excelsior Springs and served on the Board of the Mid-Continent Public Library. She was a member of the Walnut Gardens Congregation, Community of Christ and sang in the Messiah Choir for many years. She joined the Peace Corps at age seventy and taught English to children in Slovakia. She loved to travel internationally.
Norma was preceded in death by husbands Roger N. McCarroll and Bob Hacker; sisters Juanita Shrout Downs and Helen Solomon and brother Ernie Campbell.
She is survived by daughters Debra Howell (Mike), Dunedin, FL; Ginny Miller (Ken), Independence, MO; Leigh Ann Williams (Joannie), Franklin, TN; son Scott McCarroll, Smithville, MO; sister Maleta Meek, Rio Rancho, NM; sister-in-law Rose Campbell, Independence, MO; grandchildren Matt Vahldick (Jennifer), Jordan Miller, Lindsey Miller, Blake Williams (Lisa), Amy Williams, Chase Williams (Serena), Megan McCarroll, Rachel McCarroll; and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family requests contributions to Walnut Gardens Congregation, Community of Christ, (Children's Campership Fund) or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 14, 2019