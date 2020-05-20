|
|
Norma "Kathleen" (Ragland) Wright, 82, of South Pittsburg Tennessee, beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on May 11, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Gordon Ragland & Hilma Florence (Rose) Ragland, her grandparents: Hugh Ragland & Pansy Sitler-Ragland, Floyd Rose & Gladys Burd-Rose, her brothers John Ragland and James Ragland, her husband Bill Wright, and her daughter Deanna (Wright) Maack.
She is survived by her son Doug Wright and daughter-in-law Jessica Wright. Her son-in-law David Maack. Her grandchildren: Christopher Wright, Amy Wright, Evan & Lilly Wright, Wes Maack and Morgan Maack, plus Robert Adams, Sean Adams, Travis Adams and Justin Adams. Her great-grand-children Sarah & Judah Wright, Aiden, Eli, & Menerva Adams. Her sister-in laws: Doris Ragland of Phillipsburg MO and Gladys Ragland of Louisiana, and Sherry Wright of New Mexico.
Kathleen entered this world on January 7, 1938 at her family home outside of Phillipsburg, MO, born to Gordon and Hilma (Rose) Ragland. She began her personal relationship with Christ at the age of 9. She graduated high school from Buffalo
MO. She Married Bill and they moved to KC, where they started a family. Kathleen served in various church ministry positions from the young age of 26 until she retired in June 2017. She started with Bethany Baptist in KC, MO, ending with Maywood Baptist in Independence, Mo.
Kathleen loved sharing her baking with others, was known for her blueberry poppyseed bread, and hosting friends and family for Easter dinners or her famous Taco dinners. She loved spending Christmas Eve with her family when the grandchildren were young and reading Christmas stories. She and Bill Moved to the Gardens of Jackson Creek in Independence where they were active until Bill's passing. She then moved to Tennessee to live with her son.
She spent her last year active in Jasper First Baptist with senior adults and the local Jasper Library senior hour where she loved to play bingo. She also served as a mentor for Champion Commons, a free Christian faith-based recovery program for women of Marion County, TN. She loved reading books and playing the piano.
Kathleen will be laid to rest in Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens, in Lee's Summit, MO on Friday, May 22. A Celebration of Life service will be held later this summer at Maywood Baptist Church, in Independence MO.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Champion Commons of Jasper TN, the Guatamala Mission Trip 2021 at Jasper First Baptist, Jasper TN, or the Kathleen Wright Memorial Fund, at Maywood Baptist Church in Independence MO.
Published in The Examiner on May 20, 2020