|
|
Norman E. Cox, 89, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, died peacefully on March 11, 2020 at the John Knox Care Center.
Norman was born March 22, 1930 in Independence, Missouri, the son of Norman and Edith Cox.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lorraine Briggs Cox, and their daughter, Renee Lorraine.
He attended schools in Independence until his family moved to Springfield, Missouri where he graduated from Springfield High School. He then attended Missouri State College where he graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics. He married Lorraine Briggs in 1951 and they became the proud parents of Renee, Candace Cox Blake and Randall Cox. After several other moves, they returned to Independence and Norm became a teacher at Chrisman High School and later at Truman High School. While teaching at Truman, he also attended Central Missouri State University and received his Master's degree in mathematics. He was soon named head of all math instruction in Independence while he continued to teach. Norman was a well-loved teacher and always will be remembered for his creativity and pursuit of learning, as well as his standing on his head while drinking water or removing his vest while continuing to wear a jacket. Many of his students went on to become math teachers, inspired by his teaching, classes and life lessons.
After becoming widowed, Mr. Cox married Kay Vogelsang and together they embarked on a journey of travel, love and joy. They moved to John Knox Village and continued to enjoy their lives as retirees.
Norm is survived by his two children, Candace and Randall, and his stepchildren: Mary Graham, Eric Vogelsang, Kent Vogelsang, Janet Dieckmann and Kathy Mesias. He also leaves 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was a powerful influence to his family, his students and many who were privileged to know him.
A memorial service is planned for Memorial Day weekend.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 17, 2020