1928 - 2020
Norman Eugene McLaughlin Obituary
Norman Eugene McLaughlin, 92, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 28, 1928 to Norman and Dorothy (Day) in Kansas City, MO. Norman served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Jeannine Bell on July 3, 1964 in Kansas City, MO. Norman worked as a land surveyor for the Missouri Department of Transportation for 30 years. He was a Worshipful Master for the Blue Springs and Grain Valley Mason's, Worthy Patron for the Blue Springs Eastern Star, Associate Guardian for Jobs Daughters in Blue Springs, and a life time member of the Mother Chapter DeMolay in Kansas City. Norman was an avid bird watcher, fisherman, and enjoyed riding bikes with his wife Jeannine as well as reading books at the surrounding grade schools.

He is survived by his daughter, Leslie McLaughlin of Kansas City, MO; sister Dorothy Edscorn (Kenneth) of Kirkwood, MO; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Norman is preceded in death by his wife, Jeannine McLaughlin; parents, Norman and Dorothy McLaughlin.

A private burial will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Kansas City, MO. A celebration of Norman's life will be held at a later time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Norman and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 18, 2020
