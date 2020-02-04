|
|
Norman William Dodson, Sr., 87 of Independence, MO passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Village of Jackson Creek.
Services will be 10am, Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th Street Independence, MO 64055 with burial with full military honors in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens. The family will greet friends from 6-8pm, Thursday evening, February 6, 2020 at the chapel.
Donations may be made in his name to Crossroads hospice or to Trinity Church of the Nazarene.
Norman was born November 23, 1932 in Hale, MO to Ralph Bennett and Mildred
E. (Marple) Dodson. He had worked in his early life as a farmer and was a mechanic in Harden, MO and later worked for Fry Roofing and retired from AGCO (Allis Chalmers) in
1996. He enjoyed gardening fishing and all outdoor activities and was known to be able to fix anything. He was a member of the Trinity Church of the Nazarene and the Boy Scouts troop #257. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include; his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth M. Dodson of the home; 2 sons, Norman Dodson, Jr. and wife Regina and Bryan Dodson and wife Janey all of Independence, MO; a sister, Darlene Goettling and husband Bill of Higginsville, MO and 2 grandchildren, Kristen Marie Capranica and husband Dan and Shane Bennett Dodson and fiancée Brieanna Alexander and many nieces, nephews cousins, friends and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Leslie Dean Dodson in 2017.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 4, 2020