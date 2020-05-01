Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
N.T. Reed "Nick" Burrus

N.T. Reed "Nick" Burrus Obituary

N.T. "Nick" Reed Burrus, 92, a life-long Blue Springs, MO resident passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home.

A private family viewing will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St. Blue Springs, MO. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Blue Springs Cemetery. A celebration of Nick's life will be held at a later time.

Memories of Nick and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on May 1, 2020
